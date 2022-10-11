First (New Tour) Dates: Here’s Where You Can Find Blink-182’s 2023 Reunion Concert Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Blink-182 are back. It’s been nearly 30 years since the band got its start back in 1992, and over a decade since Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker released their last album. But this week the group announced its upcoming world tour — and their first new music together in years since DeLonge left the group in 2015.

“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New Song EDGING out Friday,” the band shared with a humorous new clip to announce their long-rumored reunion.

On the heels of their upcoming single “Edging,” out Oct. 14 on Spotify and Apple Music, the band’s world tour tickets officially go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 17. You can buy passes through the band’s official website, but if they sell out, we found a few other places to score Blink tickets for the 2023 reunion tour.

Read on for how you can snag these tickets online to make sure you’ll be … at their show.

Where to Buy Blink-182 Tickets Online

The band’s official ticket presale for its upcoming world tour starts on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, on Ticketmaster‘s website. As with most presale passes, these tour tickets are bound to sell out quickly, especially since the band hasn’t toured together in years. Blink-182 2023 tour presale times vary depending on the date and location, though some start as early as 7 a.m. And if you miss out on the early-bird passes, don’t sweat it: You’ll still have a chance to get tickets once they officially go on sale on the 17th.

Blink-182 fans can find passes on trusted sites like Vivid Seats, which has a majority of the North American tour dates available for 2023, and extends to shows scheduled for 2024. Editor’s note: Rolling Stone readers can use the exclusive promo code RS15 to take $15 off your order of $125 or more at checkout.

Another ticket reseller that has Blink-182 tickets available is StubHub. Concert tickets are on sale for a majority of the North America tour dates in 2023 at a variety of prices, from about $100 and up depending on the venue and city.

When Is Blink-182 Touring?

Blink-182 kicks off their 2023 tour on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico. The 32-date North American leg of the band’s world tour begins May 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, with Turnstile, and runs through the summer months, with stops at Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The summer dates wrap up at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Along with their own world tour, fans can also catch the band for their headlining sets at both Lollapalooza 2023, and the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas in October of next year. In addition to the festival dates, the band will continue the tour in Europe from September to October, with dates set for Australia and New Zealand in 2024.

Blink-182 North American Tour 2023: Dates, Locations

May 4 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 9 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

May 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

May 21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

May 23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

May 26 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

May 27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

June 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

June 20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

June 22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

June 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

June 30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

July 3 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 5 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 7 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

July 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

July 13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena