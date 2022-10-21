Arctic Monkeys Launch New Tour in Support of ‘The Car’: Here’s Where to Get Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Do u wanna know where you can see Arctic Monkeys live? Good news: Leading up to the band’s new studio LP, The Car, out now, the group announced that it would hit the road to support its first full-length album in years. Along with playing a slew of recent music festivals, including Primavera Sound and Life Is Beautiful, the new concert dates mark the first time the band has toured since 2019.

The Car, the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, is the Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album and features lead singles “There Better Be a Mirrorball,” “Body Paint,” and “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” Earlier this week, the group shared a sneak peek of what fans could expect from their live set with a music video filmed during their show at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre earlier this fall.

“I’m just trying to get through [our next show at] Kings Theatre at the moment,” frontman Alex Turner recently told Rolling Stone‘s Brian Hiatt when asked about if he wanted the band to stay together forever like the Stones. “I don’t think that’s a plan I’m gonna draw up tonight. The show’s getting stronger. It feels like it’s becoming something else, and I think the inclusion of this new material within that is only gonna hopefully help. It’s hard not to get excited about that. It’s one step at a time. Let’s see where this Car leads us.”

Now fans can tag along for the ride once again. Though some dates have already sold out, here’s how and where you can still find tickets to see the Arctic Monkeys (and opener Fountaines D.C.) on tour in 2023, plus which venues and dates the band will play next fall.

Where Can You Buy Arctic Monkeys Concert Tickets Online?

If you want to see Arctic Monkeys on tour next year, tickets to their 2023 concerts are now available to buy online. Fans can find available tickets on the band’s website, as well as through official ticket sellers like Ticketmaster. Read on for how to score your tickets to the show.

At the time of this writing, fans can buy tickets to all of the band’s tour dates for 2022 and 2023 on Ticketmaster. Even though some tickets have sold out for certain dates on the band’s website, fans can still find verified resale tickets for dates at Red Rocks, Austin’s Moody Center, and Boston’s TD Garden. Ticket prices range from about $100 up to $400, depending on the venue.

That’s not the only place we found Arctic Monkeys tickets — we spotted available concert passes on StubHub for most of the band’s 2023 tour dates, including previously sold-out dates at Red Rocks and more. You can check to see if there are tickets available for your local venue, and buy passes while they last.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 Tour Dates, Schedule

Though the band will head out on tour around South America this fall and head to the U.K. and Australia in early 2023, Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 North American tour kicks off in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in late August. Here’s the full schedule for 2023, including stops at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside of Denver, San Francisco’s Chase Center, and wrapping up with three nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Arctic Monkeys North American 2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Aug. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Aug. 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 3 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

Sept. 7 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 8 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Sept. 9 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Sept. 11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Sept. 22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

Sept. 24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sept. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept. 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 29 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum

Sept. 30 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum

Oct. 1 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum