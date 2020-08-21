Busta Rhymes Previews New Album With ‘The Don and the Boss,’ Featuring Vybz Kartel

Busta Rhymes has tapped Vybz Kartel for a new song, “The Don and the Boss,” the first offering from the rapper’s next album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.

The track boasts a booming beat with thick bass hits and brisk percussion holding down scattered synth loops and blaring trumpets. It’s an ideal beat for Vybz Kartel and Busta to get as boastful and over-the-top as they can: “Kartel is a mystery/Nancy Drew can’t fix it,” Vybz Kartel spits, while later Busta delivers, “Don’t play with my money not a fraction/See dat will cause a wrong reaction/Shot fly ’til you hear it way down ah Boston.”

Busta Rhymes has yet to reveal a release date or full tracklist for Extinction Level Event 2, which he announced earlier this week with a trailer featuring Chris Rock. The album marks Busta’s first solo release since 2012’s Year of the Dragon — he teamed with Q-Tip for the mixtape The Abstract and the Dragon in 2013 — while it will also serve as a follow-up of sorts to his 1998 LP, E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front.