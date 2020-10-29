Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar Team Up for ‘Look Over Your Shoulder’

Busta Rhymes previewed his soon-to-be-released album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God on Thursday with a new song, “Look Over Your Shoulder,” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Built around a sample of the Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There,” the track sees the two hip-hop titans trading bars about their respective successes. Lamar stresses the importance of staying true to form and not letting outside influences distract him: “Bite no hand that feed/The culture vulture die and bleed/My focus hold these thoughts and dreams/Control this pen/Boldest lines in rhymes and things/Devote my time and mind it seems.” Meanwhile, Busta deals out some of his lightning-fast boasts: “I’m the Buddha, the Ali Baba, the believer maker/So pristine, the dice roll from under my sleeve when I shake ’em/So rude, I’m so ice cold but I’m what you need to just wake ’em/While ’em crowns and medals on the wall waitin’ for me to just take ’em.”

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God arrives Friday, October 30th, and along with Lamar will feature Mariah Carey, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Chris Rock, Rakim, Anderson .Paak, Pete Rock, M.O.P., Bell Biv Devoe, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Rapsody, Mary J. Blige, and more. Busta Rhymes previously released the album single “The Don and the Boss” featuring Vybz Kartel.

Lamar released his last studio album DAMN. in 2017 and contributed to the 2018 soundtrack for Black Panther. In 2019, he contributed to SiR’s “Hair Down,” Raphael Saadiq’s “Rearview,” the Lion King song “NILE,” Dreamville’s “Under the Sun,” and 2 Chainz’s “Momma I Hit a Lick.” Outside of music, the hip-hop mogul launched a new company, pgLang, with long-time collaborator Dave Free, and was spotted attending Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.