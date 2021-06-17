 See Busta Rhymes' Reflective 'Deep Thought' Video - Rolling Stone
See Busta Rhymes’ Reflective ‘Deep Thought’ Video

Rapper drops latest visual from Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, his first LP in over 11 years

Busta Rhymes has shared the reflective new video for “Deep Thought,” the latest single from 2020’s Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, the rapper’s first LP in over 11 years.

Set in a dimly lit penthouse apartment overlooking New York City, Rhymes ruminates on his career and his family, as well as the deaths of his manager Chris Lighty and the rapper’s father. “Losing Chris Lighty and then losin’ my father/I’m bittersweet, so I promised my momma I’mma become a martyr,” Rhymes says on the track.

Earlier this week, Rhymes reminisced about his 2003 single “I Know What You Want” with Mariah Carey in a 20-minute YouTube documentary dubbed Divine: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration; Carey also features on Busta Rhymes’ recent Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God single “Where I Belong.”

In This Article: Busta Rhymes

