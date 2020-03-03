Bush Announce New LP, Drop ‘Flowers on a Grave’

Bush have dropped a new song, “Flowers on a Grave,” the lead single from their upcoming album, The Kingdom, out in May.

“Flowers on a Grave” is available on YouTube now and will arrive on all streaming platforms on March 4th. “The sadness is the emptiness/We’re shadows in the rain,” lead singer Gavin Rossdale laments on the track. “She covered me in loneliness/Like flowers on a grave.”

The Kingdom follows 2017’s Black and White Rainbows. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

“We are really proud of The Kingdom,” Rossdale said in a statement. “It’s as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle — old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom.”

Bush will embark on a joint North American summer tour with Breaking Benjamin, kicking off in Bristow, Virginia, on July 15th. They’ll hit major U.S. cities, including the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on August 15th and the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on August 21st.

General tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th via Live Nation.

Bush Tour Dates

July 15 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 17 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 18 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavili on at Montage Mountain

July 20 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 21 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 24 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 26 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 27 — Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center

July 29 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 30 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 1 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 2 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 4 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 6 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 7 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 11 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 13 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 15 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 19 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 21 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 22 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 24 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 26 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 29 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater

August 31 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 2 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 3 — Phoenix, AZ @Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

September 6 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 8 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Date TBA — St. Louis, MO