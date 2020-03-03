Bush Announce New LP, Drop ‘Flowers on a Grave’

Bush have dropped a new song, “Flowers on a Grave,” the lead single from their upcoming album, The Kingdom, out in May.
“Flowers on a Grave” is available on YouTube now and will arrive on all streaming platforms on March 4th. “The sadness is the emptiness/We’re shadows in the rain,” lead singer Gavin Rossdale laments on the track. “She covered me in loneliness/Like flowers on a grave.”
The Kingdom follows 2017’s Black and White Rainbows. An exact release date has yet to be announced.
“We are really proud of The Kingdom,” Rossdale said in a statement. “It’s as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle — old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom.”
Bush will embark on a joint North American summer tour with Breaking Benjamin, kicking off in Bristow, Virginia, on July 15th. They’ll hit major U.S. cities, including the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on August 15th and the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on August 21st.
General tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th via Live Nation.
Bush Tour Dates
July 15 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 17 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 18 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavili on at Montage Mountain
July 20 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
July 21 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 23 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 24 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 26 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 27 — Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center
July 29 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 30 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 1 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 2 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 4 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 6 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 7 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 11 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 13 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 15 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 19 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 21 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 22 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 24 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
August 26 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 29 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater
August 31 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 2 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 3 — Phoenix, AZ @Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
September 6 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 8 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Date TBA — St. Louis, MO