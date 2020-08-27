Burna Boy Performs ‘Wonderful,’ ‘Monsters You Made’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Burna Boy appeared Wednesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing a medley of songs off his latest album, Twice as Tall.

Stepping into a warehouse space, Burna Boy started off with his hit single “Wonderful,” spreading a positive message about finding home wherever you go. He then transitioned into “Monsters You Made,” with a hook sung by Chris Martin of Coldplay, and its themes of rising up against oppression rang timeless and true: “It’s like the heads of the state/Ain’t comprehending the hate/That the oppressed generate/When they’ve been working like slaves/To get some minimum wage/You turn around and you blame/Them for their anger and rage/Put them in shackles and chains/Because of what they became/We are the monsters you made.”

Burna Boy released Twice as Tall earlier this month, following up his 2019 album African Giant, which was nominated for a Grammy for Best World Music Album. The new LP, executive produced by P. Diddy, brought the Nigerian artist to his highest position on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart so far. Along with Martin, Twice as Tall includes collaborations with Youssou N’Dour, Naughty by Nature, Sauti Sol and Stormzy, who rapped on the single “Real Life” with Burna Boy.