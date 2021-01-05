Burna Boy Performs ‘Way Too Big’ on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Burna Boy was the musical guest on Monday night’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, performing “Way Too Big” from his 2020 album Twice as Tall.

The Nigerian artist performed the song on top of an elevated platform, surrounded by his live band below. Burna Boy exudes confidence as he boasts about his success within the music industry: “I’m way too big/Way too big to be fucking with you, to be fucking with you/Because I’m way too smart/Way too smart to be falling in your trap.”

Burna Boy released Twice as Tall, his fifth studio album, in August of 2020. The LP featured guest collaborations with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Stormzy, Youssou N’Dour, Sauti Sol, and Naughty by Nature. Burna Boy executive produced the album himself along with Diddy and his mother and manager Bose Ogulu. In addition to “Way Too Big,” Twice as Tall also featured the lead single “Wonderful” along with 13 other tracks.

Last October, Burna Boy released “20:10:20,” a tribute to Nigerian protesters who were killed in the recent Lekki massacre in Lagos. “The proceeds of this song will be used to support families of victims and people suffering affliction as a result of the Lekki shootings,” the artist said in a statement. “May the heavens open and celebrate all our fallen heroes who have died for this movement from the very beginning. Rest in peace to all the beautiful lives lost.”