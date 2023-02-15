fbpixel
Afrobeats Takeover

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema to Perform During NBA All-Star Game 2023 Halftime

Jewel, Post Malone, and Vin Diesel are also listed as entertainers set to appear during the Utah-hosted event
nba all star weekend halftime show performers tems rema burna boy
Tems, Rema and Burna Boy Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Griffin Lotz; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

All-Star Weekend is set to have an all-star lineup of performers. On Wednesday, the NBA announced that Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema will headline the All-Star Game halftime show in Utah this Sunday for an Afrobeats-focused set.

Before Sunday’s game, Post Malone will hit the stage for a medley of his songs during the first arena-hosted All-Star Draft. Vin Diesel, who’s set to star in Fast X, will be the host for the night, announcing the All-Star game players.

Singer Jewel will be in charge of performing the United States national anthem, while Jully Black will perform the Canadian national anthem during Sunday’s game.

Last year’s All-Star game, hosted in Cleveland, saw the likes of Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Migos, Gunna, and Lil Baby taking the stage.

Along with the halftime show performance and the All-Star Game, Utah is set to host musicians such as Janelle Monae, 21 Savage, Cordae, Ozuna, Kane Brown, Nicky Jam, and others for the festivities leading up to the game.

