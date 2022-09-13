Watch Burna Boy Perform Groove-Laden Single ‘Last Last’ on ‘Fallon’

Burna Boy stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase his recent hit “Last Last.” Prior to the performance, the Nigerian musician sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss winning a Grammy, his new LP Love, Damini, and how he came up with his comic book-inspired stage name.

During the interview, Burna Boy recounted working with Ed Sheeran, who he called “amazing.” “He’s, like, one of my favorite people in general in the world, you know?” Burna Boy told Fallon. In the clip, the musician also took a moment to teach Fallon how to do the the Afro Moonwalk, with mixed results.

“Last Last” comes off Love, Damini, Burna Boy’s sixth studio album, which dropped in July via Atlantic Records. It features appearances from Sheeran, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Khalid, J Balvin, and more. Rolling Stone called the 19-track LP “an urgent, heartfelt, and immensely personal snapshot of his struggles, triumphs, and aspirations” that is “sure to introduce Burna Boy’s expansive sounds and high-minded hymns to an even broader audience.”

Earlier this year, Burna Boy told Billboard that his album’s title reflects how personal it is. “That’s how I like to sign all my letters, because I didn’t know the proper [signoff],” he said. “It’s a bit personal [because] it’s bringing you into my head on my birthday — when you turn 31 and ain’t got no kids, everything is going good and bad at the same time. You reflect and then you get as lit as possible. Then you sleep and wake up and reflect again. I’m reflecting on everything — what I’m doing and what’s happening where I’m from. Where I’m from is a part of where I’m going.”