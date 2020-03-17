Watch Burna Boy Earn ‘Champion’ Status in ‘Odogwu’ Video

Burna Boy asserts his “champion” status in the new video for “Odogwu.” The clip follows the Nigerian artist as he performs in several locations, joining dancers and chiefs at a supermarket and a beach.

The singer issued “Odogwu” in February. The track follows his Grammy-nominated 2019 LP, African Giant, which Rolling Stone named one of the year’s 50 Best Albums. Since that record, he’s also released the single “Money Play” and collaborated with artists like Stormzy and Ed Sheehan (“Own It”).

Burna Boy recently announced his Twice as Tall tour, which includes a Spring U.S. leg launching May 7th in Atlanta and wrapping June 7th in Dallas.

The vocalist spoke to Rolling Stone in July about his commercial rise. “At the end of the day, everything you chase will run,” he said. “One thing that’s constant [in my career] is growth. It’s not an up and down thing. I climbed every step. I don’t skip steps — I’m too heavy to skip steps.”