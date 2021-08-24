 Burna Boy Taps Don Jazzy for New Song 'Question' - Rolling Stone
Burna Boy Drops Second Solo Single of 2021, 'Question'

Track features Nigerian artist/producer Don Jazzy

Jon Blistein

Burna Boy has released a new song, “Question,” featuring Nigerian artist, producer, and record executive Don Jazzy.

“Question” is a charmingly mellow tune with guitars and synths twisting and twinkling over the crisp skip of the percussion. The track arrives with a music video that finds Burna Boy embracing his hometown hero status while a rival appears to accidentally blow himself up trying to take Burna Boy’s throne.

“Question” marks Burna Boy’s second solo single of the year, following “Kilometre,” which arrived in April. The Nigerian superstar has also dropped a handful of collaborations this year, including “Rotate” with Becky G, “Hey Boy” with Sia, and “Loved By You” with Justin Bieber. Burna Boy’s most recent album, Twice as Tall, was released last August, and earlier this year it won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

Burna Boy has a handful of North American shows scheduled for this fall, including sets at Governors Ball and Global Citizen Live in New York City, Lost in Riddim in Sacramento, and Outside Lands in San Francisco. He’ll also headline a special show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 8th.

