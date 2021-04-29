Burna Boy Reflects on How Far He’s Come on New Song ‘Kilometre’

Burna Boy has released his first solo single of 2021, “Kilometre.”

Produced by Chopstix, the track boasts a dub-y atmosphere counterbalanced by the quick step of the drums. The track finds Burna Boy reflecting on how far he’s come during his career and brushing aside all doubters: “When was the lat time somebody did it like this?/Too much ice on my bomboclat wrist/That’s why everybody hating on me like Chris.”

Though it’s his first solo offering of 2021, “Kilometre,” isn’t Burna Boy’s first track of the year. In February, he teamed up with Becky G for “Rotate,” while he also recently featured on Justin Bieber’s “Loved by You,” off the pop star’s new album, Justice.

Burna Boy released his most recent album, Twice As Tall, last August. While no formal plans for a follow-up have been announced, he said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, “I’m definitely planning to drop my next album this year. Especially, at the same time I dropped the last one. I’m trying to do that as long as I can.”