Burna Boy Follows Up Madison Square Garden Debut With ‘Love, Damini’ Summer 2022 Tour

Following up his historic debut at Madison Square Garden, Nigerian star Burna Boy is hitting the road for his newly-announced Love, Damini tour, scheduled to take place this summer.

The brief stretch of dates will kick off with the Bridgetown festival in Barbados on July 17 and span through July 31, where Burna Boy will wrap with a performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Stops in between include appearances in Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, Houston, Boston, and more.

General sale for the Love, Damini tour begins Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. local time via Burna Boy’s official One Space Ship website.

The tour is set to kick off shortly after the release of Love, Damini, the six studio album from Burna Boy, which is due out on July 2. The news of the project arrived during the artist’s sold-out headlining show at MSG where he became the first Nigerian musician to lead a show at the iconic venue. The record is preceded by the recently shared single “Last Last,” which samples Toni Braxton’s 2000 R&B hit “He Wasn’t Man Enough” with production from Chopstix.

“It’s like I’m better at [performing] than making music. And that says a lot because I’m really good at making music,” Burna Boy recently told Billboard. “You see how with Christ, there’s B.C. and A.D.? I feel like that’s how it is for me with performing. There’s going to be a ‘Before Burna Came’ and ‘After Burna’s Death’ time period in the performing arts world. That’s my legacy.”

Burna Boy Love, Damini Summer 2022 Tour

July 17 – Barbados, BH @ Bridgetown (Festival)

July 21 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

July 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

July 23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 29 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga (Festival)

July 31 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena