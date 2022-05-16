 Burna Boy Announces 'Love, Damini' Summer 2022 Tour - Rolling Stone
Burna Boy Follows Up Madison Square Garden Debut With ‘Love, Damini’ Summer 2022 Tour

The trek kicks off on July 17 in Barbados

Burna BoyBurna Boy

Burna Boy performs at the Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Following up his historic debut at Madison Square Garden, Nigerian star Burna Boy is hitting the road for his newly-announced Love, Damini tour, scheduled to take place this summer.

The brief stretch of dates will kick off with the Bridgetown festival in Barbados on July 17 and span through July 31, where Burna Boy will wrap with a performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Stops in between include appearances in Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, Houston, Boston, and more.

General sale for the Love, Damini tour begins Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. local time via Burna Boy’s official One Space Ship website.

The tour is set to kick off shortly after the release of Love, Damini, the six studio album from Burna Boy, which is due out on July 2. The news of the project arrived during the artist’s sold-out headlining show at MSG where he became the first Nigerian musician to lead a show at the iconic venue. The record is preceded by the recently shared single “Last Last,” which samples Toni Braxton’s 2000 R&B hit “He Wasn’t Man Enough” with production from Chopstix.

“It’s like I’m better at [performing] than making music. And that says a lot because I’m really good at making music,” Burna Boy recently told Billboard. “You see how with Christ, there’s B.C. and A.D.? I feel like that’s how it is for me with performing. There’s going to be a ‘Before Burna Came’ and ‘After Burna’s Death’ time period in the performing arts world. That’s my legacy.”

Burna Boy Love, Damini Summer 2022 Tour
July 17 – Barbados, BH @ Bridgetown (Festival)
July 21 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
July 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
July 23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 29 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga (Festival)
July 31 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

