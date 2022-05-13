 Burna Boy Samples Toni Braxton on New Single 'Last Last' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers' Album Is Finally Here: Listen
Home Music Music News

Burna Boy Samples Toni Braxton on New Single ‘Last Last’

Track will appear on the Nigerian singer’s upcoming album, Love, Damani

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Burna Boy has dropped a new single, “Last Last,” ahead of his forthcoming album, Love, Damani. The track, produced by Chopstix, features sample of Toni Braxton’s 2000 R&B hit, “He Wasn’t Man Enough.”

The Afro-fusion artist also shared a music video for the single, which he self-directed. The clip was shot at his home, among other hand-picked locations. The vibe-y, mid-tempo song finds Burna Boy reflecting on past relationships before ultimately concluding everything will be okay.

Love, Damani will arrive June 30 via Atlantic Records. The singer recently told Billboard the title of the LP is particularly personal to him. “That’s how I like to sign all my letters, because I didn’t know the proper [signoff],” he said. “It’s a bit personal [because] it’s bringing you into my head on my birthday — when you turn 31 and ain’t got no kids, everything is going good and bad at the same time. You reflect and then you get as lit as possible. Then you sleep and wake up and reflect again. I’m reflecting on everything — what I’m doing and what’s happening where I’m from. Where I’m from is a part of where I’m going.”

Burna Boy is set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15 in Las Vegas. The appearance follows his recent concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden, when he became the first Nigerian musician to headline a show at the world’s most famous arena.

Love, Damani is available for pre-order now.

In This Article: Burna Boy, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.