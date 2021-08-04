Burna Boy to Play Hollywood Bowl in October, Announces Special Guests

When Nigerian Afro-Fusion star Burna Boy headlines the Hollywood Bowl for the first time on October 8th, he’ll be joined by three supporting acts: American R&B singers Queen Naija and UMI, as well as Donavan’s Sound Club, who is slated to perform DJ sets at Sacramento’s Lost in Riddim Festival alongside Burna before he takes on the Bowl.

“I’m extremely excited to come back to one of my favorite cities in the world to play at the legendary Hollywood Bowl,” Burna Boy says. “This all started off as a wild dream, especially coming from where I’m from.” Burna’s Hollywood Bowl show is a part of his Space Drift Arena Tour, also hitting the O2 in London on August 27th. Tickets for all of Burna’s upcoming appearances are available for purchase now.

This year, Burna released one single, “Kilometre.” He’s also been featured on tracks by Justin Bieber and Sia, as well as collaborated with Latin pop singer Becky G. He accepted the BET Award for Best International Act in Los Angeles in June.

In March, Burna Boy took home this year’s Best Global Music Album Grammy for his 2020 album Twice As Tall. It marked his first win from the Recording Academy. His 2019 album African Giant was nominated for the Best World Music Album Grammy — the Global Album Grammy’s previous name — at the 62nd Awards. After the release of African Giant, Burna Boy performed a sold-out show at London’s Wembley Arena with guests Wizkid, Dave, and Stormzy.