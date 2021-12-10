Burna Boy to Be First Nigerian Artist to Headline Madison Square Garden

On April 28, 2022, Burna Boy will spend “One Night in Space” at Madison Square Garden. His turn at the Garden will make history as he becomes the first Nigerian act to take the stage as a headliner. The self-proclaimed African Giant will perform at the famed New York arena for one night only.

“It’s a really exciting time!” Burna Boy tells Rolling Stone. “A kid from the south side of Nigeria headlining Madison Square Garden in New York as the first-ever Nigerian to achieve this! Not sure it gets any better and I’m extremely grateful!”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 17. Fans can register now for early presale access and exclusive information. “See you all there,” said an enthused Burna Boy. “It’s going to be wild!”

Burna Boy’s mother Bose Ogulu, who manages him and executive-produced Twice As Tall, has had her sights on Madison Square Garden for her son since 2017, Osita Ugeh, CEO of the Duke Concept event company, tells Rolling Stone. Duke Concept and LiveNation will produce Burna’s show at the Garden.

One Night in Space comes on the heels of Burna’s sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome this year.

Burna Boy is a beloved figure in global pop music who began to earn international acclaim with his single “Ye” from 2018’s Outside, his major-label debut. He won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album in 2021 for Twice As Tall, the follow-up to his hit album African Giant. In 2020, African Giant was nominated for Best World Music Album, an award he lost to Angelique Kidjo.

This year, he’s released several collaborations with other artists including Nigerian producer and label-head Don Jazzy, rapper Polo G, and Latin pop singer Becky G.