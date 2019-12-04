Watch Burna Boy Perform ‘Collateral Damage,’ ‘Anybody’ on ‘Fallon’

Burna Boy appeared on The Tonight Show to perform a medley of his recent songs “Collateral Damage” and “Anybody.” Backed by his band, the singer gave both tracks an upbeat performance, with the stage lights switching from green to red to white throughout the four-minute appearance.

“Anybody” and “Collateral Damage” both come off Burna Boy’s recent fourth album African Giant. The album, which dropped in July, is his second major label release, following 2017’s Outside. He recently appeared on Stormzy’s new single “Own It” alongside Ed Sheeran, which comes off the rapper’s forthcoming album Heavy Is the Head.

Earlier this year Burna Boy spoke to Rolling Stone about his success, noting that the international star doesn’t feel the need for approval from American audiences. “At the end of the day, everything you chase will run,” he said. “One thing that’s constant [in my career] is growth. It’s not an up and down thing. I climbed every step. I don’t skip steps — I’m too heavy to skip steps.”