Hear Burna Boy Join Byron Messia for Vibe-Laden Single ‘Talibans II’

Burna Boy has teamed up with Saint Kittian artist Byron Messia for “Talibans II,” a new twist on Messia’s breakout hit, “Talibans.” The duo also shot a music video for the track, which was filmed in Jamaica and sees the musicians hanging out a beach-side resort.

Messia originally dropped “Talibans” earlier this year as part of his No Love release. The song quickly topped the charts, hitting No. 1 in 13 countries on Apple Music, and its music video scored tens of millions of views on YouTube.

Burna Boy released his sixth studio LP, Love, Damini, last summer. It featured appearances from Ed Sheeran, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Khalid, J Balvin, and more. Rolling Stone called the 19-track LP "an urgent, heartfelt, and immensely personal snapshot of his struggles, triumphs, and aspirations" that is "sure to introduce Burna Boy's expansive sounds and high-minded hymns to an even broader audience."

The musician has since jumped on several collaborations, including British rapper J Hus’ new album. He also appeared on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with his song “Alone.”

Earlier this month, Burna Boy, who is from Nigeria, made history with his headlining performance at New York City’s Citi Field. The musician became the first African artist in history to sell out a stadium in the U.S. with a crowd of more than 40,000 fans. The milestone came on the heels of Burna Boy’s 2022 sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden, where he became the first Nigeria artist to ever headline the iconic venue.