Burna Boy Announces New Album, Rolls Out ‘Big 7’ Single

Burna Boy has shared a new single, “Big 7,” ahead of his seventh studio album, I Told Them… The LP is set for release Aug. 24 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Record.

“Big 7” arrives along with a music video directed by Benny Boom. It was shot in New York City and features appearances from RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore.

“‘Big 7’ is a melodic tribute to embracing new heights in my musical journey,” Burna Boy explained in a statement. “The title represents a symbolic aspiration to reach greater horizons, with the number seven embodying an attainable and harmonious growth.”

“Big 7” follows the singer’s single “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” which features 21 Savage. He also recently teamed up with Saint Kittian artist Byron Messia for “Talibans II,” a new twist on Messia’s breakout hit, “Talibans.”

Burna Boy’s last album, Love, Damini, was released last summer. It featured appearances from Ed Sheeran, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Khalid, J Balvin, and more. Rolling Stone called the 19-track LP “an urgent, heartfelt, and immensely personal snapshot of his struggles, triumphs, and aspirations” that is “sure to introduce Burna Boy’s expansive sounds and high-minded hymns to an even broader audience.”

The musician has since jumped on several collaborations, including British rapper J Hus’ new album. He also appeared on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with his song “Alone.”

Earlier this month, Burna Boy, who is from Nigeria, made history with his headlining performance at New York City’s Citi Field. The musician became the first African artist in history to sell out a stadium in the U.S. with a crowd of more than 40,000 fans. The milestone came on the heels of Burna Boy’s 2022 sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden, where he became the first Nigerian artist to ever headline the iconic venue.