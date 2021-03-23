Burna Boy Pays Homage to Michael Jordan in ’23’ Music Video

Burna Boy has released a lush music video for his single “23” from his 2020 album Twice as Tall.

Produced by Skread and directed by Clarence Peters, the video features several references to basketball player Michael Jordan, whose jersey number gave “23” its name. Burna Boy looks to Jordan as an icon for pursuing and achieving your dreams, and he pays homage through several characters with ambitious goals for themselves in honor of Women’s History Month: an aspiring basketball player who is wheelchair-bound at birth, a young singer-songwriter, a dancer, and a music producer.

Last month, Burna Boy collaborated with Latin artist Becky G on the single “Rotate.” He also teamed up with Sia on “Hey Boy,” which served as the closing track to her album Music – Songs From and Inspired by the Motion Picture.

Burna Boy released Twice as Tall, his fifth studio album, in August of 2020. The LP was awarded Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammys. His most recent one-off solo single is “20:10:20,” inspired by the Lekki massacre in Lagos, Nigeria, during which security forces shot peaceful protesters demonstrating against police brutality.

“The proceeds of this song will be used to support families of victims and people suffering affliction as a result of the Lekki shootings,” Burna Boy said in a statement. “May the heavens open and celebrate all our fallen heroes who have died for this movement from the very beginning. Rest in peace to all the beautiful lives lost.”