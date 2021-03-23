 Burna Boy Pays Homage to Michael Jordan in '23' Music Video - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best Small Power Banks
Home Music Music News

Burna Boy Pays Homage to Michael Jordan in ’23’ Music Video

Nigerian artist released Twice as Tall visual in honor of Women’s History Month

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Burna Boy has released a lush music video for his single “23” from his 2020 album Twice as Tall.

Produced by Skread and directed by Clarence Peters, the video features several references to basketball player Michael Jordan, whose jersey number gave “23” its name. Burna Boy looks to Jordan as an icon for pursuing and achieving your dreams, and he pays homage through several characters with ambitious goals for themselves in honor of Women’s History Month: an aspiring basketball player who is wheelchair-bound at birth, a young singer-songwriter, a dancer, and a music producer.

Last month, Burna Boy collaborated with Latin artist Becky G on the single “Rotate.” He also teamed up with Sia on “Hey Boy,” which served as the closing track to her album Music – Songs From and Inspired by the Motion Picture.

Related Stories

Imagine Dragons Share Hilarious 'Follow You' Video With 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Cast
E-40, Joyner Lucas Team Up for 'I Stand on That' Video

Related Stories

The Young Americans paying tribute to Richard Rodgers in the late Seventies
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement
Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way': Much Better Than 'Express Yourself'

Burna Boy released Twice as Tall, his fifth studio album, in August of 2020. The LP was awarded Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammys. His most recent one-off solo single is “20:10:20,” inspired by the Lekki massacre in Lagos, Nigeria, during which security forces shot peaceful protesters demonstrating against police brutality.

“The proceeds of this song will be used to support families of victims and people suffering affliction as a result of the Lekki shootings,” Burna Boy said in a statement. “May the heavens open and celebrate all our fallen heroes who have died for this movement from the very beginning. Rest in peace to all the beautiful lives lost.”

In This Article: Burna Boy, Music Video

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.