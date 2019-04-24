Bun B Shoots Armed Intruder During Robbery Attempt at Houston Home

Bun B shot and injured an armed intruder during an attempted robbery at the rapper’s Houston home Tuesday night.

Police confirmed to Houston’s ABC 13 that early Tuesday evening, a masked man holding a gun rang the rapper’s doorbell; Bun B’s wife Queenie answered the door, thinking it was a package delivery service.

After the intruder demanded valuables, Queenie offered her Audi in the garage. Bun B, who heard the commotion downstairs, grabbed his weapon and confronted the intruder in the garage. A shootout reportedly ensued, with Bun B hitting the robber near the arm before the man fled the scene on foot.

TMZ added that, hours later, the alleged intruder showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder; police apprehended the man, later identified as DeMonte Jackson, at the hospital and charged him with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count burglary.

Both Bun B and his wife were uninjured in the incident. Watch ABC 13’s report on the incident below: