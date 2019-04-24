×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Hear Dylan LeBlanc's Bittersweet New Song 'Born Again' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bun B Shoots Armed Intruder During Robbery Attempt at Houston Home

Rapper and wife uninjured after shootout with masked robber

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bun BEmpire Records DJ party, Skydeck, Miami Beach, USA - 05 Oct 2018

Bun B shot and injured an armed intruder during an attempted robbery at the rapper's Houston home Tuesday night.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Bun B shot and injured an armed intruder during an attempted robbery at the rapper’s Houston home Tuesday night.

Police confirmed to Houston’s ABC 13 that early Tuesday evening, a masked man holding a gun rang the rapper’s doorbell; Bun B’s wife Queenie answered the door, thinking it was a package delivery service.

After the intruder demanded valuables, Queenie offered her Audi in the garage. Bun B, who heard the commotion downstairs, grabbed his weapon and confronted the intruder in the garage. A shootout reportedly ensued, with Bun B hitting the robber near the arm before the man fled the scene on foot.

TMZ added that, hours later, the alleged intruder showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder; police apprehended the man, later identified as DeMonte Jackson, at the hospital and charged him with two felony counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count burglary.

Related

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 14: Bun B performs at The Fader Fort 2018 - Day 1 on March 14, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Review; Bun B Soaks Up Some Texas Love on 'Return of the Trill'
Bun B on Hurricane Harvey: 'It's Worse Than Everyone Thought It Was'

Both Bun B and his wife were uninjured in the incident. Watch ABC 13’s report on the incident below:

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad