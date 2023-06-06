4 Science-Backed Ways Listening To Music Will Improve Your Love Life

For most of us, listening to music just feels like a pleasurable thing we do because we want to do it — like watching TV or going to a fun dinner with friends. But did you know listening to music can actually help benefit your love life? Here are four science-backed ways how:

It Will Open You Up To New Types

Syda Productions – stock.adobe.c

Let’s say you usually go for a certain type. And you’re starting to realize that maybe that’s holding you back in your dating life. You’re not alone! In fact, a new survey conducted by Bumble found almost half (46%) of US respondents were open to dating people who may not typically be their “type” this year—a trend they call Open Casting.

But anyone who has a type knows straying from the usual can be easier said than done. Luckily, there are ways to strengthen your connection to people you might not typically go for. Like, for example, discovering you love the same music. Many studies have confirmed that a shared taste in music strengthens our interpersonal connections. Good thing Bumble recently rolled out their latest “Top Artists” feature, which allows members who connect their Bumble profile to their Spotify account to see top artists they have in common with potential matches .

Keep prioritizing compatibility and you’ll be open to dating outside your type in no time.

It Will Get You In The Mood

Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com

Do not underestimate the power of music in the bedroom. If things have been feeling a little sexually lackluster between you and your partner as of late, it might be just the thing to get you back in the mood again. A study conducted by researchers in Austria found that women, in particular, are significantly more attracted to the opposite sex after having listened to music.

Additionally, listening to music you enjoy has been scientifically proven to release dopamine — the same pleasurable neurotransmitter that is released in our brains when we are falling in love or having sex. In other words, listening to music during intimacy could serve as the dopamine icing on your already delicious cake. Editor’s picks

It Will Strengthen Your Bond

(JLco) Julia Amaral – stock.adob

There’s a reason why we take our crushes to concerts and make them special playlists. Music makes us feel closer to each other. Take this study, for example. In it, “pairs of participants were seated side by side in rocking chairs, told a cover story, and asked to rock at a comfortable rate.” Some listened to music while rocking and some did not. The result? Pairs who did not listen to music synchronized their movements better, but pairs who did listen to music “felt more connected.”

This can be an especially helpful reminder if you’re considering trying out a long distance relationship, which Bumble’s survey found over a third (35%) of US respondents are open to. One of the most obvious difficulties of maintaining an LDR is the emotional disconnection that the physical distance can create between you and your partner. So, if you’re feeling a bit out of sync, try listening to a playlist together on your next video c hat all date, which you can do directly in the Bumble app without sharing any personal information. Or attending a concert together the next time you have a visit! The experience is bound to leave the two of you feeling closer.

It Will Help Make You A Kinder Partner

Mediteraneo – stock.adobe.com

Believe it or not, music is actually making you a more kind partner. How, you ask? Simply put, music is a mood booster. More recently, this 2020 study confirmed listening to music was “an effective strategy for regulating affect, leading to positive well-being,” even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, remember that dopamine spike you get from listening to music? Well, according to nonprofit medical center Cleveland Clinic, dopamine is involved in regulating our mood. When we have the right balance, we tend to feel happy—which, for most of us, means we are more kind and pleasant to be around.

So, keep listening to music to maintain that positive vibe. And, hey, maybe consider dating someone who also regularly listens.