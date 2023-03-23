Sleater-Kinney, Brittany Howard, Band of Horses Lead 2023 Bumbershoot Fest

Music and arts festival Bumbershoot, celebrating its 50th anniversary, will return to Seattle on Sept. 2 and 3 with a lineup led by Pacific Northwest heroes like Sleater-Kinney, Band of Horses and Sunny Day Real Estate along with Brittany Howard, AFI, the Revivalists, Jawbreaker, and more.

Uncle Waffles, DOMi & JD BECK, Benny the Butcher, Matt and Kim, Cassandra Lewis, Jacob Banks, Zhu, Fatboy Slim (staging his first Seattle show in 25 years), Durand Jones, Major League Djz, Puddles Pity Party, King Youngblood, Long Dark Moon, Destroy Boys, Girl Trouble, Sweet Water, Wimps, Debby Friday, Breaks and Swells, Chong the Nomad, Thunderpussy, the Black Tones, Reignwolf, Morgan and the Organ Donors, and The Dip will also perform. Additional performers will be announced in the lead up to the festival.

Weekend passes and single day tickets are available now via the official Bumbershoot website. Pricing for the event has been set at 50 percent lower than the price point tickets were offered at when it was last held in 2019.

“We are thrilled to be back and leading with an arts program that reflects the founding principles of Bumbershoot,” Steven Severin, co-president & Director of Music Programming, shared in a statement. “We heard from our community and took action – fulfilling our promise of affordability and inclusivity. When re-imagining our festival for this return, we examined everything through an arts lens and expanded upon what art is and can be.”

“The long-awaited return of Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival will bring new energy and inspiration to Seattle, showcasing the creativity that helped put our city on the map,” Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell shared. “As we activate and revitalize our downtown, I’m particularly excited about the next generation of artists, who will use this space at our cultural heart of Seattle Center to showcase their craft. Beyond a set of fantastic shows, Bumbershoot is a critical opportunity to grow our city’s creative economy and embrace our One Seattle vision — bringing communities together through shared experiences.”