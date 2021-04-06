Bully Announces North American Tour in Support of ‘Sugaregg’

Bully has announced a nine-date North American tour this summer in support of their album Sugaregg, released in August 2020.

The tour kicks off July 31st at Skully’s Music Diner in Columbus, Ohio, and will make stops in Nashville, Birmingham, Atlanta, St. Louis, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis before concluding September 4th at Seattle’s Neumos venue. To coincide with their tour announcement, Bully have released a live performance video for their song “Where to Start,” filmed at Drkmttr in Nashville.

The Sugaregg tour marks one of the first tour announcements since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down live music in spring of 2020. Bully have not yet provided details on Covid-19 safety protocols for the tour.

This past February, Bully’s Alicia Bognanno released a cover of PJ Harvey’s “Dry” as part of Sounds of Savings’ Song That Found Me at the Right Time series, in partnership with the American Association of Suicidology.

“A lot of musicians, like myself, are sober and dealing with mental health,” Bognanno said in a statement. “I think it’s 85% of artists, or something, struggle with mental health. I have a link on my fridge for a suicide prevention hotline because you never know when people are going to need that. And people aren’t really vocal about it, so that should be readily available at all times.”

Bully Summer 2021 North American Tour Dates

July 31 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

August 14 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

August 20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

August 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

August 26 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

August 28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

August 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo

August 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

September 4 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos