Bully Plots Tour, Drops First-Ever Collab With Soccer Mommy

Is this a parent-teacher conference? No, it’s just Soccer Mommy and Bully on a song! On Wednesday, Bully released a collaboration with Soccer Mommy titled “Lose You,” and announced a U.S. tour.

This is the first time since Bully’s debut EP in 2014 that Bully’s Alicia Bognanno has welcomed a feature on one of her songs. The visualizer for the track sees a woman being chased by a dog underwater. (You read that right!)

“When ‘Lose You’ came about it was the first time I’ve considered having someone else sing on a Bully song,” Bognanno said in a statement. “I love Sophie’s voice and have always admired everything she does so to me it was a no-brainer.”

“Watching her soar out of the Nashville scene and dominate indie music worldwide has been a joy,” she added. “Writing ‘Lose You’ was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence. It doesn’t make it any easier but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that’s what life is all about.”

“Lose You” is also Bully’s first song release since 2021’s “Just For Love.” Bognanno previously released the album Sugaregg, featuring “Where to Start,” in 2020. As for Soccer Mommy, she released her album Sometimes, Forever and single “Darkness Forever” last year.

Bully Tour Dates

March 16 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

April 15 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

May 20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Paradiso

May 22 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

May 23 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

May 25 – Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax

May 26 – London, UK @ Moth Club

May 27 – Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds In The Park

May 28 – Derby, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival

June 3 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

June 8 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

June 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

June 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

June 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

June 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

June 14 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

June 16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

June 17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

Jun e- Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

June 21 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore *

June 23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *

June 24 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom *

June 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

^ = w/ The Breeders

* = w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand