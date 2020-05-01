 Song You Need to Know: Bully Covers Nirvana's 'About a Girl' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Lori McKenna Previews New Album With Moving Ballad 'When You're My Age' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Song You Need to Know: Bully Covers Nirvana’s ‘About a Girl’

Bully covering Nirvana is almost too obvious, but, good God, is it glorious

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alicia Bognanno of Bully

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Bully and its frontwoman, Alicia Bognanno, have been getting Kurt Cobain comparisons since their 2015 debut, Feels Like. (It doesn’t hurt that she studied at the feet of Nirvana producer Steve Albini.) So hearing the Nashville band cover Nirvana is almost too obvious — but, good God, is it glorious.

Their spin on 1989’s “About a Girl” strikes a perfect balance of raw and melodic, without ever sounding like the output of a cover band. Bognanno’s home-recorded production and instrumentation definitely capture the original’s energy: The guitars come in grunge-heavy before her voice slumps onto the scene, voice tearing on the high notes.

Still, it’s not just a skilled copy of a classic. She mixes in some experimental guitar squeals on the instrumental and a truly trippy solo that keeps the sound from going thoroughly Nineties. Plus, Bognanno differentiates herself from your average karaoke crooner with her stellar delivery. When she wails, “I’ll take advantage while/You hang me out to dry/But I can’t see you every night/Free” you almost forget that she was a kid when Cobain ripped through the track in 1993 for MTV’s Unplugged.

“I do” becomes a chanted mantra at the end of the song, before it ends abruptly, futuristic time-warp complete.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bully, nirvana, Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.