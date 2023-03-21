Bully Offer Up a Rock and Roll Ode to a Late Dog on New Song ‘Days Move Slow’

Nashville garage rockers Bully are back with a new song, “Days Move Slow,” which will appear on their next album, Lucky for You, out June 2 via Sub Pop.

“Days Move Slow” is a punchy but poignant tune, an energetic and honest exploration of grief that Bully’s Alicia Bognanno wrote after the death of her dog, Mezzi.

“As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance,” Bognanno said in a statement. “I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi.”

The track arrives with a music video, directed by Alex Ross Perry, the filmmaker behind Her Smell and the upcoming Pavement sorta-documentary (Bognanno contributed to both those projects as well). “Right away, it seemed striking to make a piece as stark and measured as possible, not to make a video that replicates the song’s sonic energy but to visualize the emotional weight and feelings of loss and grief depicted in the lyrics,” Perry said. “Alicia doesn’t seem to have been filmed in 16mm black and white before, so it was a no-brainer to give that a try.”

“Days Move Slow” is the second song Bully have shared from Lucky for You, following “Lose You,” a collaboration with fellow Nashville alt-rockers Soccer Mommy. The album follows Bully’s 2020 offering, Sugaregg.

Bully have also announced a ton of North American tour dates for 2023 in support of Lucky for You. Their run includes a mix of headlining shows, as well as some concerts with Pixies and Franz Ferdinand. Tickets for the headlining gigs will go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. local time, with full info available on Bully’s website.

Bully 2023 Tour Dates

June 4 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

June 6 – New York, NY – Racket

June 8 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

June 9 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

June 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

June 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

June 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

June 14 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

June 16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

June 17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

June 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

June 21 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore *

June 23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *

June 24 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom *

June 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

Aug. 10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Aug. 11 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

Aug. 12 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

Aug. 14 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

Aug. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Aug. 16 – Boise, ID – TBD

Aug. 18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Aug. 19 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

Aug. 20 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

Aug. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

Aug. 24 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

Aug. 25 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

Aug. 26 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

Aug. 28 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Aug. 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

Aug. 31 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Sep. 14 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel

Sep. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

Sep. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

Sep. 17 – Detroit, MI – Loving Touch

Sep. 19 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Sep. 20 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall

Sep. 21 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom

Sep. 22 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

Sep. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian

Sep. 24 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

Editor’s picks

*with Pixies and Franz Ferdinand