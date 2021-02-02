Bully’s Alicia Bognanno Talks Mental Health, Tears Through PJ Harvey’s ‘Dry’

Bully’s Alicia Bognanno covered PJ Harvey’s “Dry” as part of Sounds of Savings’ “Song That Found Me at the Right Time” series, in partnership with the American Association of Suicidology.

Bognanno’s rendition appears five minutes into the video, as she rips through the track on guitar as a chihuahua peers through the doorway. “Her vocal delivery is always just unbelievable,” she said of Harvey. “There was a point in time where I was just listening to that on repeat, and I feel like it was the only thing that made me feel really good.”

Bognanno took part in a Q&A prior to the performance, where she discussed mental health and getting diagnosed with bipolar II disorder. “A lot of musicians, like myself, are sober and dealing with mental health,” Bognanno said in a statement. I think it’s 85% of artists, or something, struggle with mental health. I have a link on my fridge for a suicide prevention hotline because you never know when people are going to need that. And people aren’t really vocal about it, so that should be readily available at all times.

Bully released Sugaregg, Bognanno’s first solo LP as Bully, in 2020. “The Song That Found Me at the Right Time” series recently included Sharon Van Etten’s cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.