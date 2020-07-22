Buju Banton Performs ‘Buried Alive’ on ‘The Daily Show’

Grammy Award-winning reggae musician Buju Banton appeared on The Daily Show to perform an anthem of strength and resilience, “Buried Alive,” from his album Upside Down 2020. The passionate performance from Banton and his band took place in an isolated studio.

“I was buried alive but I’m still breathing,” Banton sings. “I don’t know what tomorrow may bring but I got a feeling.”

It’s an appropriate sentiment during the COVID-19 crisis, and during his interview with Trevor Noah, Banton stressed the importance and integrity of socially conscious lyrics in reggae.

“Reggae is a music that comes from the people of Jamaica,” he said. “Being able to make music and create music once more is a tremendous feeling, because when you’re separated from those that you love and things that you love, it is a great joy to reconnect with what you truly love.”

When asked about how his experience in incarceration played a role in his music’s message, Banton added: “Music is something more than to have you gyrating and dancing. It is those qualities, but it is also the ability for you to think, the ability to learn something from music. I always want music to uplift, educate, stimulate the minds of the people.”

Banton released Upside Down 2020, his first album in 10 years, this past June.