Buffy Sainte-Marie, David Byrne Lead Virtual LemonAid Lineup for COVID-19 Relief

Buffy Sainte-Marie and David Byrne are among the artists who will appear during the upcoming Northern New Mexico festival Virtual LemonAid, which will stream for free on May 8th at 10 p.m. ET via Instagram TV, Facebook Live, Youtube Live, with additional channels to be announced on the event website. The digital arts festival will benefit All Together Now New Mexico Fund and Santa Fe County Connect Fund. Both funds will use the proceeds to address the immediate needs of New Mexicans during the COVID-19 crisis.

Hosted by the inaugural Poet Laureate of Albuquerque Hakim Bellamy, the event will showcase talent from Northern New Mexico — including musicians and filmmakers — alongside national artists. Buffy Sainte-Marie, Meredith Monk, Ali MacGraw, Daniel Rossen (Grizzly Bear), John Dieterich (Deerhoof), Tiago Arrais (Os Arrais), Gary Farmer and Nacha Mendez are among the artists slated to perform.

The LemonAid festival will also feature special guests who will provide interviews and messages throughout the event, including David Byrne, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Fred Schnieder of the B-52s, Brian Hardgroove of Public Enemy, film director and producer Chris Eyre, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber.

Eighty percent of the funds raised will be split equally between All Together Now New Mexico Fund and Santa Fe County Connect Fund. The remaining 20 percent will be disbursed to participating artists.