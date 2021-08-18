Buena Vista Social Club Perform ‘El Cuatro De Tula’ in Unearthed Footage From Havana Sessions

Buena Vista Social Club have released a new video — featuring previously unseen footage — for their classic track, “El Cuatro De Tula.”

The new clip boasts video taken during Buena Vista Social Club’s 1996 recording sessions in Havana, which were filmed by Susan Titelman. The group’s performance of “El Cuarto De Tula” is inch perfect and features laud player Barbarito Torres delivering his one-take solo in real time.

The “El Cuatro De Tula” video arrives ahead of the release of a 25th anniversary reissue of Buena Vista Social Club’s celebrated self-titled album. The collection will feature a mix of unreleased material, including repertoire songs, off-the-cuff improvisations, alternate takes of songs that did make the original album, and other fully-formed tracks that didn’t make the cut.

Previously, Buena Vista Social Club shared one of those unreleased tracks, “Vicenta,” which recounts the story of a 1909 fire that nearly destroyed the village of La Maya, outside of Santiago. Buena Vista Social Club’s version of the song is presented as a duet between Compay Segundo (who penned the song) and Eliades Ochoa.

The 25th anniversary edition of Buena Vista Social Club will be released in several formats, including CD and vinyl. The reissue is set to arrive September 17th via World Circuit Records.