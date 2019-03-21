Hear Budos Band’s Eerie, Psychedelic New Song ‘Veil of Shadows’

The Budos Band mingle proto-metal dissonance, vintage soul sweetness and psychedelic texture on their cinematic new song “Veil of Shadows.”

The track opens with a distorted drone and builds into a lumbering 3/4 riff with mariachi-style horns and a spy-theme atmosphere. Mike Deller’s blasts of Farisa organ guide the track into a hooky 4/4 section that concludes with Jared Tankle’s rumbling sax solo.

“Veil of Shadows” is the third song the band have released from their upcoming fifth LP, V, following “Old Engine Oil” and “Arcane Rambler.” Guitarist-producer Tom Brenneck previously teased that the album, which follows 2014’s Burnt Offering, will mingle the rock elements of their last record with the myriad styles from their first three.

The Budos Band will promote V with a brief U.S. tour that launches April 5th in New York, New York and wraps April 20th in Seattle, Washington. Following that run, they’ll play a pair of U.K. dates in London (May 31st) and Suffolk (June 1st).