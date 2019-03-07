Hear the Budos Band’s Latest Instrumental Scorcher ‘Arcane Rambler’

The Budos Band slither through another hypnotic instrumental, “Arcane Rambler,” set to appear on the group’s forthcoming album, V, out April 12th via Daptone Records.

“Arcane Rambler” finds the Budos Band’s horn section crafting an arrangement that bristles with dark soul as it flies atop a sturdy backbeat of rumbling drums and oily guitars. Halfway through the track, trumpeter Andrew Greene breaks out of the fanfare for a solo, pushing his horn to a trembling cry.

“Arcane Rambler” marks the second offering off V, following “Old Engine Oil,” which arrived in February. V follows the Budos Band’s 2014 album Burnt Offering, and in a statement, guitarist/producer Tom Brenneck described the LP as having a mix of the rock and roll elements of their last album, along with other styles that could be found on the band’s previous three records.

The Budos Band will embark on a North American tour this spring in support of V. The trek kicks off April 5th at the Bowery Ballroom, where they’ll receive support from the Daptone house band, the Menahan Street Band.