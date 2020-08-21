 'The Buddy Holly Story' Deluxe Soundtrack Is Now Available - Rolling Stone
‘The Buddy Holly Story’ Deluxe Soundtrack Is Now Available

11 additional tracks include many of the performances featured in the 1978 biopic

Buddy Holly poses for a portrait circa 1958 in New York City, New York.

Varèse Sarabande Records' deluxe version of 'The Buddy Holly Story: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack' includes 11 bonus tracks.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Varèse Sarabande Records has released The Buddy Holly Story: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to digital streaming for the first time ever, unveiling a deluxe edition of the soundtrack to the 1978 biopic on Friday.

The deluxe soundtrack contains 11 never-before-heard tracks, expanding the album to 22 songs in total. The additional songs include many of the performances featured in the film, such as “That’ll Be the Day,” “Mockingbird Hill” and “Tennessee Waltz” performed by Gary Busey (as Buddy Holly), “Chantilly Lace” performed by Gailard Sartain (as the Big Bopper), and “You Send Me” performed by Paul Mooney (as Sam Cooke).

“I am excited to listen this new Deluxe Edition of The Buddy Holly Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” Maria Elena Holly, Holly’s wife and founder of the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, said in a statement. “Buddy’s songs and story continue to delight his long-time fans, while archival releases done with care such as this package serve to introduce Buddy to a new generation of fans.”

This expanded LP is available on digital, CD and vinyl; the vinyl LP includes a printed inner sleeve, and the CD features a 16-page booklet, which features rare photos of Holly courtesy of his estate and the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

