BTS Share Stylish New Video Alongside Anthology LP ‘Proof’

BTS have Proof they’re both prolific and generous when it comes to sharing new material with ARMY. At midnight ET on Thursday, the group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — not only dropped their massive three-disc anthology set, Proof, they also shared the album’s lead single, the new song “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” alongside its video.

The new track, cowritten by RM, Suga and J-Hope, and video finds BTS in a barren desert landscape, posing thoughtfully and reflecting upon their careers as they dream about the “best moment” that is just out of reach. “Crowns and flowers, countless trophies/We ain’t about it/Dream and hope and going forward/We so about it,” they sing in the song’s bridge. “This is only the beginning, the best is yet to come.”

Proof houses 48 tracks, which include the band’s biggest hits, such as last year’s smash “Butter,” and their collaboration with Halsey, “Boy With Luv.” alongside two brand new tracks in addition to the first single — “Run BTS” and “For Youth.” There are also previously unreleased tracks “Young Love” and “Quotation Mark,” which appear on the third CD.