Get Your Light Sticks Ready, ARMY: ‘BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas’ Concert Film Heading to Theaters

Already missing BTS? ? The seven-piece has only been on hiatus for a few weeks while members pursue solo endeavors and complete their mandatory military service requirements, with Jin becoming the first to enlist, but the boyband is intent on keeping their fans entertained during their break. On Feb. 1, ARMY are welcome to bring their light sticks to the theater as BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas, a concert film recorded at Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, hits the big screen in 110 countries and territories. Ticket sales begin Jan. 10.

“We look forward to collaborating once again with the teams at CJ 4DPlex, and HYBE to bring BTS’ awe-inspiring Busan concert to the big screen in this special cinematic cut,” Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, shared in a statement. “The group’s engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration.”

BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas will use immersive technology, including 4DX and ScreenX, to mirror the atmosphere and physical environment of the concert. “This film is made for both special formats, which fans can experience our movie completely through enlarged screens with 3 different angles and moving motion seats aligning to BTS’s music,” Jong Ryeol Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, added.

BTS took the stage in Busan, South Korea, in October as a grand send-off as a full group – at least for now, their hiatus is expected to end in 2025. The re-edited and remixed concert film will feature views of the entire Busan Asiad Main Stadium, where 50,000 fans packed in to see them. The setlist for the night was loaded with the obvious hits "Dynamite" and "Butter" but also featured notable performances of "Spring Day," and the debut live concert performance of "Run BTS," which appears on the group's latest album, Proof.

The concert was hosted while ARMY believed there may still be an option for BTS to avoid military service, as mayor Park Heong-joon considered potential alternatives, including having the group serve as PR ambassadors in the lead-up to Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Two days after the show, the group officially announced its decision to take time off for each member to enlist in the military, which is 18 to 21 months of service.

“If the seven BTS members feel the same way and if you guys have faith in us, we will overcome whatever happens to us in the future, and we will perform with you guys and make music,” RM told the audience in Busan before the news was officially shared. “Please have faith in us.”