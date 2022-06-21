BTS Get Animated in New ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ Video

In advance of mobile game BTS Island: In the SEOM, BTS has released an animated music video for recent single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” featuring a glimpse of the K-Pop group’s avatars from the forthcoming app. In the whimsical clip, the BTS members explore BTS Island, where the game takes place.

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” appears on BTS’ new anthology album, Proof, which arrived earlier this month. This is the second music video to arrive for the single, following a stylish video featuring the band in the desert.

The song, cowritten by RM, Suga, and J-Hope, is one of 48 tracks on the anthology, which includes the band’s biggest hits, such as last year’s smash “Butter,” and their collaboration with Halsey, “Boy With Luv.” There are also two brand new tracks — “Run BTS” and “For Youth” — and two previously unreleased tracks, “Young Love” and “Quotation Mark,” which appear on the third disc, which is only available as a physical CD.

Following the release of Proof, BTS announced the group will be going on hiatus, and the seven members will be focusing on solo projects in the near future. The group discussed their decision in a pre-taped special that was released as part of FESTA, an annual celebration tied to the anniversary of the group’s debut.

With BTS taking a break, many of the members appeared ready to focus on individual projects. The first to debut will be J-Hope, who said he’s been busy with preparations and is set to headline Lollapalooza this summer as a solo act. Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook plan to release solo projects in the future as well.

BTS Island: In the SEOM is out June 28.