BTS Announce Release Date for Mobile Game ‘BTS World’

K-pop stars BTS announced that their very own mobile game, BTS World, will arrive on June 25th.

BTS World will be a “story-based mobile simulation game” with interactive elements, based on the career beginnings of the seven-member K-pop group. Users will play the role of BTS’s manager, pushing the group to become the international stars that they are today.

“Players will encounter various missions where they will select certain BTS member cards to clear the mission and progress through the game,” a press release for BTS World stated. “Collecting and upgrading these cards will open up even more stories along the way, and players will be able to interact virtually with BTS in the game through a 1:1 interactive system.”

Pre-registration for the game is currently open, and a playable “mini game” demo is now available. BTS World will also include a soundtrack with brand new music from members of BTS.