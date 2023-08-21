BTS’ V Is Knocking at Your Door in ‘Blue’ Music Video Teaser

BTS’ V gets a little impatient in the first official teaser trailer for the forthcoming music video accompanying his solo single “Blue.” In the 23-second clip, the singer walks fervently down a hallway leading up to an apartment door. When he’s reached the unit he was searching for, he rings the bell and waits all of five seconds before he starts banging on the door. Whoever is on the other side, he’s adamant about seeing them.

“Blue” will appear on V’s upcoming debut solo album Layover, set for release on Sept. 8. The music video will be released on Sept. 13. There will be six songs included on the record, including the previously released “Rainy Days” and “Love Me Again.” A press release for Layover describes the project as an ability for the BTS member to “show a new side of his charm as a solo artist through this fresh collaboration” and promises that “the album that brims with V’s personal taste.”

In a letter written to his fans, V shared: “I’ve been preparing [the album] since a very long time ago, but, because the speed I work at is slow and because I’m slow to act in all areas, it got delayed,” he wrote. “However, as much as it’s been delayed/late, I was able to think a lot/put a lot of thought into I and prepare for it more firmly.”

That preparation has included creating visual elements for the project, as well. The trailer for "Blue" previews a few seconds of the song, which contains hints of R&B influences.

In a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, V opened up about his solo creative process, sharing what his experience has been being the sole decision maker for his own sound. “So working on my own tape means that I have to do everything related to all the songs on the album. I have to take part in writing the lyrics and the melodies for all the songs and the production process,” he explained. “So, it is a bit of a pressure to bear all of the load that is distributed among the other members for a group album. “

Finding a silver lining, he added: “But what is good about it is it gives me an opportunity to show who I am, and show the music that really has the color of Kim Taehyung, the color of V, to our ARMY. So that’s great opportunity of course, and that’s what makes creating this mixtape so much fun and fulfilling.”