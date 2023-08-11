BTS’ V Teases Album ‘Layover’ With ‘Rainy Days’ Video

V is keeping his fans fed ahead of the release of his album Layover next month. On Friday, the BTS member released his single “Rainy Days,” his second offering from his upcoming project.

“Rainy days, I’m thinkin’ ’bout you/What to say/Wish I knew how to find the way right back to you,” sings V in the chorus. The track’s accompanying video features the artist alone in his retro-fitted apartment and art studio as the camera cuts to shots of him bored in his room to painting and sculpting tiny portrait busts of himself.

A press release described the new track as capturing “V’s voice beautifully melding with the sound of rain and everyday white noises.”

Earlier this week, V shared a letter to fans about the new music. “Actually, I’ve been preparing [the album] since a very long time ago, but, because the speed I work at is slow and because I’m slow to act in all areas, it got delayed,” he wrote. “However, as much as it’s been delayed/late, I was able to think a lot/put a lot of thought into I and prepare for it more firmly.”

The track comes just over a day after he released "Love Me Again," which served as the first taste of his debut album. On Monday, the group's label Big Hit Music announced V's new record on social media, set to release on Sept. 8. The collection of songs will include six tracks: Focus track "Slow Dancing," "Rainy Days," "Blue," "For Us," "Love Me Again," and a piano version of "Slow Dancing."

“V will show a new side of his charm as a solo artist through this fresh collaboration and the album that brims with V’s personal taste,” read the release.

The new tracks arrive amid BTS‘ hiatus as some of its members have already started their mandatory military service in South Korea. The group’s hiatus is expected to last through 2025, and all seven members of BTS will complete their mandatory service over the next couple of years.