BTS’ V Releases Smooth Solo Single ‘Love Me Again’

BTS member V is bringing it back with the music video for “Love Me Again,” the first single from his upcoming debut solo album Layover.

The visual released on Wednesday features the star in a gold sequined top surrounded by stalactites hanging from the roof of a cave. Retro elements are peppered throughout the video, as the camera switches from black and white VHS-style recordings and grainy karaoke subtitles flash across the screen.

“I think about you all the time/Where you are, who you’re with/Lost without you, baby,” V sings. “I wish you would love me again/No, I don’t want nobody else.”

A press release described “Love Me Again” as “captivating R&B track that highlights V’s low pitch voice.”

On Monday, the group’s label Big Hit Music announced V’s new record on social media, set to release on Sept. 8. The collection of songs will include six tracks: Focus track “Slow Dancing,” “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “For Us,” “Love Me Again,” and a piano version of “Slow Dancing.”

“V will show a new side of his charm as a solo artist through this fresh collaboration and the album that brims with V’s personal taste,” read the release.

The new tracks arrives amid BTS‘ hiatus as some of its members have already started their mandatory military service in South Korea. The group’s hiatus is expected to last through 2025, and all seven members of BTS will complete their mandatory service over the next couple of years. Members Jin and J-Hope are currently enlisted, and Big Hit recently confirmed Suga had begun the the military enlistment process.