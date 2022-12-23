BTS’ V Gets in the Holiday Spirit on ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ Cover

Sharing the gift of a holiday song is becoming something of a tradition for BTS member V. This year, the singer crooned his way through a shimmering piano melody on his rendition of the classic tune “It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas.”

The offering comes at the conclusion of a bittersweet year for ARMY, who celebrated new releases and show-stopping performances from BTS throughout the year, before and after it was announced that the group would embark on a brief hiatus while its seven members complete South Korea’s mandatory military service requirement.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas/Soon the bells will start,” V sang. “And the thing that will make them ring is the carol that you sing/Right within your heart.”

Last year, the singer shared the original solo song “Christmas Tree,” which appeared on the soundtrack to the popular Netflix K-drama Our Beloved Summer starring Parasite‘s Choi Whooshik and Itaewon Class‘ Kim Da-mi.

Closing out the year with “It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas,” V is offering up enough of a holiday treat to hopefully distract fans from the fact that his debut solo mixtape didn’t end up coming out this year, after all, despite his previously hints at the schedule for the release.

“I originally thought of releasing it last year,” V told Rolling Stone in 2021. “But it turned out to be more harder and more complex than I imagined that it would be. So then I thought I would release it early this year. But again, it turned out to be a bit more tough than I thought it would be! So now I’m looking at the end of this year.”