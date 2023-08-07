BTS’ V Announces Debut Solo Album ‘Layover’

BTS member V has officially unveiled his debut solo album, ‘Layover.’

The record, set to release on September 8, was announced on social media by the group’s label Big Hit Music on Monday. A short visualizer accompanied the post and included the title of the upcoming project. The collection of songs will reportedly include six tracks including “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” “For Us,” and an untitled bonus track, Forbes reported. Prior to the big reveal, Big Hit Music shared last week that V would be collaborating with NewJeans’ creative director Min Hee-jin for his upcoming solo project, per NME.

The news comes amid BTS‘ hiatus as some of its members have already started their mandatory military service in South Korea. Big Hit recently issued a statement informing fans that BTS’ Suga “has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.”

The group’s hiatus is expected to last through 2025, and all seven members of BTS will complete their mandatory service over the next couple of years. Members Jin and J-Hope are currently enlisted. Trending Two Teens Hitchhiked to a Concert. 50 Years Later, They Haven't Come Home ‘Gilmore Girls’ Actors Sound Off on Netflix Over Show’s Streaming Residuals The Most Ridiculously Right-Wing Country Songs of All Time Trump and His MAGA Minions Are So Patriotic That They're Celebrating America's World Cup Loss

In 2019, the members of BTS were given special permission to put their service off for a few years until the age of 30. The Korean Parliament passed a new law in 2020 that would allow other South Koreans who “excel in popular culture and art” to similarly defer their service.

V shared his original solo song “Christmas Tree” in 2021, which appeared on the soundtrack to the popular Netflix K-drama Our Beloved Summer starring Parasite‘s Choi Whooshik and Itaewon Class‘ Kim Da-mi. The following year, he released a rendition of the classic tune “It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas.”