BTS Premiere 10-Minute Trailer for Mobile Game ‘BTS Universe Story’

BTS and Netmarble have released a 10-minute cinematic trailer for BTS Universe Story, an “interactive social game” that stars the South Korean seven-piece group.

The trailer features the BTS members in a variety of live-action and CGI settings, showcasing the game’s different worlds and gameplay options while hinting at its story. It ends with the members of BTS together in a classroom as students in uniform.

Fans can spot certain clues throughout the trailer, including dates that suggest upcoming events within the game and a mysterious photo of BTS Universe characters with the ocean in the background.

BTS Universe Story takes its cues from RPG games, allowing players to actively participate in the story and make choices that will affect later gameplay. The game will even provide a “Story Creation” mode that will enable players to create their own in-game story from scratch, as well as a “Story Playthrough” mode that lets players select choices in pre-existing stories to shape the plotline.

Finally, the game features a “Collection” mode, for collecting clothes and accessories to style characters in the BTS Universe, along with the capability to capture AR photos with customized characters.

BTS Universe Story will be released globally on September 24th.