See BTS’ New Trailer for ‘Bring the Soul: The Movie’

BTS have shared the new trailer for their upcoming film Bring the Soul: The Movie, which provides fans a behind-the-scenes look at the K-pop sensations as they tour Europe on their Love Yourself trek.

“Shining brighter than any light on the stage, now the group invite fans behind the spotlight,” the documentary’s synopsis states.

“On the day following the final concert of their Europe tour, on a rooftop in Paris, BTS tells their very own stories from experiencing new cities to performing in front of thousands of Army across the globe. An all-new glimpse into BTS’ world away from the stage, featuring intimate group discussions alongside spectacular concert performances from the tour, this is a cinema event not to be missed.”

Bring the Soul: The Movie, which begins a limited theatrical run stateside on August 7th, is BTS’ third feature film in the last two years, following 2018’s Burn the Stage: The Movie and the concert film Love Yourself in Seoul that was released earlier this year.