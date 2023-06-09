BTS Prep for Anniversary Festival and Future Together With New Single ‘Take Two’

BTS are celebrating 10 years together with a festival, a new single, and plenty of hope for the future. Ahead of their special anniversary event scheduled for June 17 in Seoul, the supergroup has shared “Take Two,” a record that serves as an ode to their fans. It also features production from SUGA and songwriting from RM and J-Hope.

“Can’t you see the take two/Stories unfolding just for you” sing the group in the new track. “Yeah we never felt so young/When together we sing the song.”

BTS’ J-Hope and Jin are currently completing their mandatory military service in South Korea while the other members continue to pursue solo endeavors during this time that they can’t all be together. Suga recently teamed up with Halsey, both for the debut live performance of their collaboration “Suga’s Interlude” and for a remix of her record “Lilith” from the new Diablo IV video game.

Jimin shared his debut solo album Face in March, bringing together the worlds of music and dance he has grown accustomed to exploring alongside his bandmates. RM dropped his latest solo release in December 2022, while Jung Kook tapped in with Charlie Puth on a single last year and has since gone viral for his special ramen recipe. And in March this year, V was named a brand ambassador for the luxury brand Celine.

The group's label BigHit Music initially expressed optimism that they would be able to reunite as a seven-piece by 2025, after they've all completed their time in the service. But during a press conference in March, the chairman of the label's parent company HYBE, Bang Si-hyuk, clarified that the reunion was always only something they hoped for and wasn't exactly set in stone. In fact, their contract renewal isn't guaranteed either.

“Two Takes” arrives with some reassurance for BTS’ fanbase ARMY, who haven’t been worried for a moment about the lack of details around their reunion. In March, RM spoke to EFE about the past and future of BTS and it seems he isn’t too worried, either. “I think BTS will make it,” he said. “It will come together again when we finish our military service, and we will look for new synergies between us to enter a second phase. But, in any case, nothing lasts forever.”