Suga Unveils ‘D-Day’ Tracklist Featuring J-Hope, Woosung

The BTS member's debut solo album arrives April 21
Suga’s countdown to D-Day continues as the BTS member unveils the complete tracklist for his forthcoming debut solo album. The record, set to arrive on April 21 under the pseudonym Agust D, will include the previously released lead single “People, Pt. 2” featuring IU and the main track “Haegeum.”

The latest BTS member to take flight on his own during the group’s hiatus, the musician included a familiar voice on the album cut “HUH?!” which will feature his fellow bandmate J-Hope. The record also features collaborations with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung of the Rose on “Snooze.”

“The process is really different for every song,” Suga told Rolling Stone in 2021. “Sometimes it may be a word that pops up and I build on that word, or someone could make a request for a certain way they would like a song to be developed. Oftentimes, we decide on a theme and then we sort of freely work from the larger overarching theme that we may have. But generally, when I work on a song, I create the beat first and then the melody and the rap and then finally the lyrics. That’s generally how I build them.”

The 10-track album rounds out a trilogy of releases as it follows Suga’s debut self-titled mixtape as Agust D in 2016 and the mixtape D-2 in 2020. “Haegeum” includes the sound of a haegeum, the Korean traditional string instrument Suga also used on “Daechwita” from D-2.

Later this month, in the days after D-Day arrives, Suga will begin an expansive tour in support of the record. The stretch of shows marks him as the first BTS member to tour on his own.

Suga D-Day Tracklist
“Haegeum”
“People Pt.2 (feat. IU)”
“D-Day”
“HUH?! (feat. j-hope)”
“AMYGDALA”
“SDL”
“Polar Night”
“Interlude : Dawn”
“Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Woosung of The Rose)”
“Life Goes On”

