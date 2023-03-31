BTS’ Suga Gives Fans an Intimate Look Inside His Life as a Solo Star in Documentary ‘Suga: Road to D-Day’

Disney+ has released a first glimpse of Suga’s forthcoming tour film, Suga: Road to D-Day. The BTS member’s solo documentary will air on Disney+ and Weverse, although a premiere date has not yet been announced.

In the 30-second teaser, Suga can be seen on tour in cities like Seoul, Tokyo, Pyeongchang, Chuncheon, Las Vegas, Malibu, and San Francisco. The camera captures him in front of a private plane and driving through a desert at sunset.

“This is my first time walking down this road,” the singer explains as he strolls down a street at night. “I’m really excited right now.” He adds, “Whenever a concert ends, and I go in [and say] ‘Ah, I’m tired.’ No, like, it’s my first time doing this in my life! Even in Korea I’ve never done this before.”

According to a press release, Suga: Road to D-Day will follow Suga on a “musical journey” as he travels the world “in search of inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences.” It added that the film “will showcase Suga and his impressive skillset, giving viewers an intimate look into the life of one of the world’s biggest stars.”

Next month, Suga will become the first BTS member to embark on a solo tour, with a slate of dates scheduled around the world this spring, including a U.S. run. The tour is notably being billed under Suga's own name, as well as his other stage moniker, Agust D.

Suga’s Agust D tour will kick off April 26 in New York and will span the U.S. before making its way to Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and soon-to-be-announced Japan dates. Tickets are currently on sale.

While all seven members of BTS are exploring solo projects right now (and completing their mandatory military service), Suga has been ahead of the curve for a few years now. Back in 2016, he released a debut self-titled mixtape as Agust D, then followed that project up in 2020 with another mixtape, D-2. Suga’s also recently done a lot of production work for other artists, including Psy, the Japanese singer Ømi, and his BTS bandmate Jung Kook.