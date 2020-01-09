BTS’ Suga Stars in ‘Interlude: Shadow’ Comeback Trailer

Hot off the heels of their album announcement for Map of the Soul: 7, BTS have released a new trailer featuring group member Suga. The singer and rapper performs “Interlude: Shadow,” which samples the group’s 2013 track “Intro: O!RUL8,2?” from O!RUL8,2?, their first extended play.

While surrounded by a crowd that feeds his egos and desires, Suga raps about wanting “to be a rock star…be a king.” Later, he confronts his fears and responsibilities following BTS’ worldwide success in a literal hall of mirrors.

Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on February 21st. It follows their 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona, which featured Halsey on the track “Boy With Luv.” Suga will feature on a new interlude on Halsey’s upcoming album, Manic, out January 17th.

BTS most recently performed “Make it Right” and “Boy With Luv” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest for the host’s annual New Year’s countdown in Times Square.